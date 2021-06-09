Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 136,822 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Moderna worth $164,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $879,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,808.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,150,235 shares of company stock worth $282,433,637 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,402. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 169.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

