Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 508,678 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.31% of Evergy worth $167,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

