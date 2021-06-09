Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,183 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 259,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $143,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.15. 611,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

