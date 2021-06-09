Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,255,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,063 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.77% of CenterPoint Energy worth $222,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 101,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,566. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.