Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606,770 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $169,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. 756,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,196,904. The stock has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

