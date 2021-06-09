Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $143,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

