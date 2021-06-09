Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $139.42 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $139,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.26. 43,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,397. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.