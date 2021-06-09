Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $141,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 50,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.