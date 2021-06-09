Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $138,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

LLY stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.