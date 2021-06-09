Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $166,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

AMGN traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $238.82. 46,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

