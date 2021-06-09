Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.57% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $141,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

