Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of AbbVie worth $200,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.96. 147,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

