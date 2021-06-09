Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Anthem worth $221,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.11. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.