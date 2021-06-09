Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 112,189 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $150,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $281.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,036. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.51. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.