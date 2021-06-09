Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 145,873 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $165,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 53.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.78. 203,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

