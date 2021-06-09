Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 154,678 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $234,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. 51,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

