Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 202,099 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Walmart worth $214,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,891.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 371,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,487,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.57. 168,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. The company has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

