Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 214,580 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 214,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $168,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 516,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

