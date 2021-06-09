Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,160 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Target worth $135,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $233.33. 78,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,331. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $236.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.