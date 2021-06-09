Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 312,810 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $214,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

MRK traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 397,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

