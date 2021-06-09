Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 345,981 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 3.51% of 51job worth $165,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 51job by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. 182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,005. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.