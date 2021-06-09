Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 430,296 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 430,296 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $260,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 416,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 352,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

