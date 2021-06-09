Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,276 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $212,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,392,527. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.27. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

