Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 726,895 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,269,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 726,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $176,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 334,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,459,930. The company has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

