Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 75,962 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $179,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.14 on Wednesday, reaching $513.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.37 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

