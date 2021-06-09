Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.77% of Fortinet worth $190,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $227.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

