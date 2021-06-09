MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

MiX Telematics has increased its dividend by 165.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,732. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

