MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.31 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $132.31 million and $7.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.03 or 0.06935346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.73 or 0.01691050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00460298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00166086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.13 or 0.00740505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00461985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00394777 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

