Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 573.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856,082 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $58,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.