Monero Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,910.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $47,910.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

