MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,545.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,241,925 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

