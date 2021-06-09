Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.82% of Monro worth $348,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monro by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000.

MNRO opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

