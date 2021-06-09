Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 42,300 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

