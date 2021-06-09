Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 89,500 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,734,000. IDEX makes up 2.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IEX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.59. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,989. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.32. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

