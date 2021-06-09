Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,750 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $34,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $328.07. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.01. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

