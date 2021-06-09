Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 266,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 2,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

