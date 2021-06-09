Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials makes up about 1.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of CSW Industrials worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $798,920. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.87. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.