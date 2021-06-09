Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Middlesex Water makes up 1.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.76% of Middlesex Water worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

MSEX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,577. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

