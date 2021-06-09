Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $24.94 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus accounts for about 3.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 1.96% of Simulations Plus worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,413. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.