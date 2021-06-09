Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $26.42 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $562.72. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

