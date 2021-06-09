Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $3.29 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73. The Toro Company has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

