Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $39.24 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 5.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $39,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SEDG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.05. 5,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,163. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.