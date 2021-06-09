Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $4.43 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. 4,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

