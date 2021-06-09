Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $8.12 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up approximately 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.42% of TechTarget worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $3,542,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

TTGT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,034. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,622 shares of company stock worth $5,956,849 in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

