Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

