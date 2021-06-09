Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Paylocity worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.68. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.57. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.