Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.81 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. 22,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.