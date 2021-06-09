Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,485,000. Bio-Techne comprises 4.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

Shares of TECH traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.01. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,926. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

