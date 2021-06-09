Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 10,600 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.74. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

