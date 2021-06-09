Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 13,700 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of National Research worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

NRC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,194. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

